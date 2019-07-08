St James Investment Company Position in The Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Has Lowered by $8.29 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Rose, Mackenzie Financial Raised Its Holding by $30.39 Million

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 105.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 89,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 173,962 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.49 million, up from 84,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $372.83. About 181,781 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 165,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 637,337 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.14 million, down from 803,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in The Bank Of New York Mellon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 4.94 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 29/05/2018 – 41EE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 23/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of New York Mellon $Bmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 15/05/2018 – Bank Of New York Mellon Buys New 1.9% Position in Aptiv; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Net $1.17B; 05/03/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon asset management arm names new consultant relations head; 11/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – WITH ADDITION OF BLACK, BOARD WILL HAVE 12 DIRECTORS; 25/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – BD14: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Redemption(s)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hahn Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 59,445 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech stated it has 0.32% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Novare Limited Co holds 18,958 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. First United Fincl Bank owns 2,195 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Enterprise Services, a Missouri-based fund reported 772 shares. First Tru Advsr LP invested in 100,115 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 405 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com owns 7,601 shares. Comerica Retail Bank reported 49,357 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 995 shares. Echo Street Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 36,379 shares. Stephens Ar holds 490 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $5.26 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $1.23M was sold by Crisci Robert. 500 shares valued at $163,483 were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, March 15. Shares for $2.66M were sold by Stipancich John K on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Roper Technologies, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DAT Adds Integrations to Support Thousands of TMS Users – GlobeNewswire” published on April 05, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Here’s Why it is Worth Investing in Roper (ROP) Stock Now – Zacks.com” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “$925M acquisition of Roper Technologies’ subsidiary killed – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 358,907 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $126.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 39,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,377 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 12,043 shares to 205,766 shares, valued at $22.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 26,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 681,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 08, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “BNY Mellon’s Total Shareholder Payout In 2019 Will Be Identical To The Record Payout For 2018 – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BNY Mellon’s Pershing Expands Offerings in the Latin American Market – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 6.80% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BK’s profit will be $919.31M for 11.21 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.