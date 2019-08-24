St James Investment Company Position In Howard Hughes (HHC) Was Has Upped; Equinix (EQIX) Stock Rose While San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Lifted Holding

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 723.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 2,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 2,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $549.42. About 244,486 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 12,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 205,766 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.63 million, up from 193,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $126.91. About 175,562 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 30,624 shares to 656,730 shares, valued at $34.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 329,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,150 shares, and cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$124, Is It Time To Put The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Howard Hughes Exploring Strategic Alternatives, Possible Sale – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Howard Hughes: A Speculative Bet That Relies Heavily On The Acquisition Value Of Strategic Assets – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC): Billionaire Bill Ackman Still Believes It Is Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 2,200 shares to 800 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,500 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

