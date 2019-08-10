St James Investment Company Lowered Its Wr Berkley (WRB) Position by $16.75 Million; Cheviot Value Management Has Cut Its Holding in Newmont Mining (NEM) as Share Price Rose

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.03. About 6.01 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Wr Berkley Corporation (WRB) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 199,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 293,248 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.84 million, down from 492,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 340,924 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $335.65 million for 23.80 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,046 were reported by Evergreen Cap Management Lc. Polar Asset invested in 82,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cohen & Steers owns 291,138 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Scheer Rowlett And Associates Invest Mgmt owns 993,097 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Mountain Lake Limited Liability Corp holds 25,000 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Highlander Lc holds 300 shares. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 29,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp holds 310 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 206,151 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 17,866 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Com accumulated 94,419 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 1.15 million shares. 99,642 are owned by Oppenheimer Inc. Assetmark owns 698 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtn Ltd Com owns 25,000 shares.

