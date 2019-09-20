St James Investment Company Lowered Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Position as Stock Value Rose; Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Holder Guggenheim Capital Has Upped Holding by $334,875

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 9,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 196,281 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.31M, down from 205,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $130.25. About 119,596 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 17,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 76,666 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 59,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 1.25 million shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.48/Shr-FFO $2.56/Shr; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.27 – $2.35; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold SBRA shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 161.30 million shares or 5.20% more from 153.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Services Networks Lc holds 18,852 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 46,420 shares. Blair William Il holds 25,125 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 36,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America reported 65,066 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.48% or 1.26 million shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.41% or 116,030 shares. 57,572 were reported by Advisors Asset. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 131,515 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 71,877 shares. Eqis Management Incorporated invested in 21,957 shares. Ls Invest Advisors, a Michigan-based fund reported 8,775 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Company invested 0.04% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Hm Payson & holds 39 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 49,923 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 28,113 shares to 161,290 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Gbl Dv (EXG) by 120,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Levin Capital Strategies Lp reported 4,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co owns 96,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Motley Fool Wealth Management Lc invested in 108,517 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Vanguard Gp Inc invested in 0.03% or 5.81M shares. Moreover, Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0% or 5,716 shares. Westwood Hldgs Gp Inc invested in 4,255 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.26% or 1,750 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 44 shares. Miracle Mile Lc stated it has 4,350 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Independent Inc accumulated 34,180 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 2,796 shares.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.45M for 407.03 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.

