St James Investment Company Lowered Its Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Position by $2.30 Million; Stock Price Rose; As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Market Valuation Declined, Poplar Forest Capital Lifted Position

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 288.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 238,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 321,072 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91 million, up from 82,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.03% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 1.35 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 49,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.59 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 530,239 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 42,422 shares to 747,639 shares, valued at $67.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 486,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,373 shares, and cut its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Since February 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.20 million activity. Shares for $1.04M were sold by Curcio Michael John.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting ETFC Put And Call Options For May 31st – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How The Parts Add Up: OSIZ Headed For $31 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Low Trading to Hurt E*TRADE Financial’s (ETFC) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Q3 Earnings Top, Trading Activity High – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pcj Counsel has 0.19% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 50,000 shares. Cap Fund invested in 47,404 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd invested in 0% or 1,574 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 915,190 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 10,769 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.05% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 581 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 492,900 shares. 4,456 were accumulated by Advisory Research. Tower Research Lc (Trc) accumulated 7,327 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jane Street Group Ltd Com invested in 84,766 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 0.38% or 1.29M shares. 1832 Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Liability Co has 4,389 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 32,000 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $65.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Inc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 212,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).