St James Investment Company Lifted Liberty Global Class C (LBTYK) Stake by $5.11 Million as Stock Price Rose; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Increased Holding in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) by $6.92 Million

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Inc Class C (LBTYK) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 212,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.99 million, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Inc Class C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 407,396 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 88.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 43,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71M, up from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $161.86. About 96,853 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 08/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures Leases Fishing Rights on Piney Valley Ranch; 21/05/2018 – Account Management Giant Sage and B4B Payments Announce Key Strategic Partnership; 11/05/2018 – Sage Gold Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Report; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA FOR TREATMENT OF POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Net Pft GBP135M; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – FY18 GUIDANCE REVISED FROM AROUND 8% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH TO AROUND 7% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 8082.HK – CHONG CHO LAM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS – ANTICIPATES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020; 07/03/2018 – Investing in Innovation: Analytic Partners Hires Terri Sage as CTO; 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming Spring Medical Meetings

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi Aventis (NYSE:SNY) by 48,719 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $60.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors International Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 155,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,401 shares, and cut its stake in 3 Month Us.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.44 million activity.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12,100 shares to 591,000 shares, valued at $146.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homology Medicines Inc by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,000 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).