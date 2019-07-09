St James Investment Company Lifted Holding in Enbridge (ENB); As Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Stock Value Declined, Bridgewater Associates LP Has Upped Holding

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 390.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 632,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 794,178 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.69M, up from 161,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 3.38M shares traded or 3.13% up from the average. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 02/05/2018 – Interpublic Group: .@303MullenLowe partners with Perth Children’s Hospital on a “Big News For Kids”; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 18/04/2018 – McCann Health Launches First-Of-Its Kind Global Scientific Council; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic on Track to Achieve 2018 Financial Targets; 26/03/2018 – MRM//McCann Again Named a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant Report; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 29/03/2018 – IPG NAMES MICHAEL KOZIOL GLOBAL CEO; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Rev $2.17B; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC IPG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.72, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.16M, up from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 2.11M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 359,817 shares to 345,245 shares, valued at $29.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 403,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,466 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. $199,988 worth of stock was bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 60,783 shares. Hamlin Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.66% or 2.84 million shares in its portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 23,066 shares. Gideon Inc reported 0.13% stake. 324,623 were accumulated by Natixis. Royal London Asset Mgmt owns 165,590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 333,308 are held by Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp. First Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 604,403 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 10,797 are held by Advisory Network Lc. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 102,149 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 526,205 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0.14% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 52 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated owns 91,004 shares.

