St James Investment Company Increased Loews (L) Stake; As Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Increased Holding by $1.77 Million

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 40,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.70M, up from 975,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 1.08M shares traded or 4.20% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundation Res Management Incorporated reported 1.57% stake. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 900 shares. Ftb Advisors has 442 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Ltd has 4,555 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 302,504 shares. Finance Advisers Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 0.03% or 20,000 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc reported 0.04% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Bridgeway Capital Management owns 0.48% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 805,290 shares. Moreover, Regions Finance has 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 693,823 were reported by Fil Limited. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1,593 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Suntrust Banks invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors International Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 155,775 shares to 142,401 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 Month Us by 46,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM).

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47 million and $553.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 5,820 shares to 248,542 shares, valued at $25.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.