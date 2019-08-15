St James Investment Company Increased Its C V S Caremark (CVS) Stake by $1.43 Million; Rafferty Asset Management Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) Has Decreased by $422,016

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (CVS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 26,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 681,349 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.75M, up from 654,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in C V S Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $58.22. About 2.42 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 6,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 33,171 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 39,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.24. About 709,525 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) by 140,680 shares to 167,806 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Inv Ltd Llc invested in 16,300 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Bares Capital Mngmt Inc holds 4.46M shares or 8.06% of its portfolio. Ensemble Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 111,030 shares. Uss Inv Management Limited accumulated 0.35% or 484,200 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 16,811 shares. Raymond James Na holds 40,381 shares. Delta Asset Limited Tn has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.06% or 75,550 shares. Logan owns 77,303 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4,292 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 172,947 shares. Moreover, Check Ca has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4,430 shares. 1.39M were reported by Barclays Public Lc. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 4,180 shares or 0.06% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De accumulated 6.87M shares.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.43 million for 20.31 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) by 165,779 shares to 637,337 shares, valued at $32.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors International Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 155,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,401 shares, and cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).