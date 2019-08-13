St James Investment Company Holds Stake in Enbridge (ENB); Seidman Lawrence B Decreased Its Community Finl Md (TCFC) Holding by $1.71 Million; Share Value Rose

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.01. About 115 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company's stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.16 million, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.07. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending.

More notable recent The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Shop for a Cause With Community Bank of the Chesapeake's Community Cash Mob – GlobeNewswire" on March 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019 – Nasdaq" published on July 03, 2019

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 183,718 shares to 390,781 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Finl Inc by 52,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold TCFC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 10.70% less from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) or 4,140 shares. Seidman Lawrence B reported 0.42% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Geode Capital Management Ltd Company reported 42,790 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Amer Intl Gru owns 3,089 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0% or 472 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 6,900 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 7,415 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 11,537 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 245 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 1,197 shares. Private Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 189,089 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Company invested in 0% or 8,728 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 7,868 shares.