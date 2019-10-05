St James Investment Company Has Trimmed Position in Cerner (CERN) by $2.95 Million; Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Market Value Declined While Green Square Capital Has Boosted by $721,216 Its Holding

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 40,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 411,062 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.13M, down from 451,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 840,975 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 98.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 22,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 45,524 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 22,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 32,173 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 62,651 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 2,944 were reported by Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 116,590 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 234,474 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Com has 1.42M shares. Endowment Management LP has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 14,060 shares. National Pension Ser reported 788,783 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 89,929 are owned by Bontempo Ohly Management. Carroll Inc holds 0.02% or 5,575 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 18,254 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amg Funds Limited Liability Corp invested in 48,274 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 18,161 shares. Kdi Capital Prtn reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested 0.2% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.99 million for 28.31 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 78,385 shares to 88,625 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Hldg Ag invested in 159,226 shares. Reilly Fin Ltd Company holds 0% or 150 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.35% or 68,605 shares in its portfolio. 86,890 were reported by Auxier Asset Mngmt. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 68,005 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rockland Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 166,458 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 15,155 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com reported 13,283 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund reported 0.1% stake. Fdx reported 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). De Burlo Grp Inc stated it has 2.79% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Daiwa Securities Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 12,827 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability accumulated 24,975 shares. Korea Investment Corp has 170,831 shares. Comerica Bank has invested 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

