St James Investment Company Has Trimmed Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Position by $1.08 Million as Share Value Rose; Miller Investment Management LP Increases Position in United Rentals (URI)

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 33,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 347,119 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.29 million, down from 380,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 656,181 shares traded or 41.69% up from the average. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 4,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 23,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 18,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $127.52. About 879,340 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $437.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,650 shares to 25,230 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. EQC’s profit will be $20.73 million for 49.91 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Equity Commonwealth for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wr Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) by 105,327 shares to 398,575 shares, valued at $26.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 20,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).