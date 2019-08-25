St James Investment Company Has Raised Its C V S Caremark (CVS) Holding by $1.43 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Upped by Schnieders Capital Management Llc

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (CVS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 26,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 681,349 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.75 million, up from 654,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in C V S Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 2,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 66,242 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 63,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Trust has 364,093 shares for 3.79% of their portfolio. Palisade Asset Mgmt Llc holds 3.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 182,231 shares. Family Firm has 3,776 shares. Bainco Interest Invsts has invested 3.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Central Asset Invests Mngmt Hldgs (Hk) reported 35,800 shares or 11.82% of all its holdings. Middleton And Company Ma reported 1.01% stake. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct holds 2.81% or 1.24 million shares. 835,978 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Ltd. Spc Fincl stated it has 1.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Waratah Capital Advsrs Limited owns 103,888 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc reported 2.35% stake. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability owns 65,710 shares. Scge Management LP reported 889,698 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 168,765 are held by Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Rite Aid vs. CVS Health – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS, INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The State Of CBD Regulation: Clear Rules Or Consumers At Risk? – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) by 165,779 shares to 637,337 shares, valued at $32.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 141,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,266 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM).