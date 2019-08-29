St James Investment Company Has Lowered Royal Gold (RGLD) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Increased Holding in Hercules Capital (HTGC) by $3.54 Million

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 295,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 44,012 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 141,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 537,266 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.85M, down from 678,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 72,511 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ares Management Limited Liability Company has 0.45% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). S&T Bancorporation Pa accumulated 1.75% or 615,330 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc reported 2,101 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company accumulated 43,383 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Comerica Commercial Bank holds 13,615 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 7,000 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 191,314 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Mgmt Lc Delaware reported 0.31% stake. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 87,812 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs owns 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 17,562 shares. Miller Howard Invs Ny has 0.11% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 308,552 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 307 shares.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 73,911 shares to 827,029 shares, valued at $36.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 12,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 9,897 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 262,609 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 873,650 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Com accumulated 1,154 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated accumulated 0% or 15,648 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 75,405 shares. First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 3,676 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 0% or 37,846 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 6,650 shares. Millennium Lc holds 2,636 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arcadia Mgmt Mi stated it has 1,331 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 7 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.12% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). 41,524 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa.

