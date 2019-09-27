St James Investment Company Has Lowered Its The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Position; Altria Group, Inc. (MO) Had 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Altria Group has $49 highest and $4400 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 16.40% above currents $39.95 stock price. Altria Group had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, August 7. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, September 10. See Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $64.0000 New Target: $49.0000 Downgrade

23/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $44.0000 Upgrade

07/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Rating: Goldman Sachs 59.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $45 New Target: $49 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

St James Investment Company Llc decreased The Walt Disney Company (DIS) stake by 11.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc sold 28,535 shares as The Walt Disney Company (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 222,823 shares with $31.12M value, down from 251,358 last quarter. The Walt Disney Company now has $233.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $129.36. About 6.34 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 29.94 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Worth US$132 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Disney+ Hype Machine Is Just Getting Started – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Streaming Battleground: Disney vs. Netflix – Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “Big Disney Competitor Makes a Major Deal with Comcast – International Business Times” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 20.90% above currents $129.36 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 16. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Inv Mngmt reported 120,380 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Ami Asset Corp invested in 3.15% or 454,252 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 59,603 shares. Endurance Wealth Management invested in 1,254 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Marvin Palmer Associate Inc invested in 4.22% or 45,627 shares. 982,086 are owned by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. 100 are owned by Arcadia Inv Corp Mi. Washington Tru Bank & Trust has 1.6% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peninsula Asset Mngmt has 4,440 shares. 46,569 were reported by Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability. Citigroup has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.44M shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability accumulated 460,947 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 6,800 shares. S R Schill & owns 7,914 shares. 657,238 are owned by Saratoga Research Inv.

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. The company has market cap of $74.64 billion. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen and Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. It has a 11.93 P/E ratio. The firm also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste.

The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 6.71 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION