St James Investment Company Has Lifted C V S Caremark (CVS) Stake by $1.43 Million as Stock Value Declined; Atria Investments Holding in Hershey Co (HSY) Cut as Stock Value Rose

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (CVS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 26,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 681,349 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.75 million, up from 654,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in C V S Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.09 million shares traded or 0.67% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 69.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 6,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,895 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 9,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 655,790 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 38.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 04/05/2018 – Hershey Shareholders Elect Nine Directors to Board; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – ANTICIPATE SECOND QUARTER NET SALES WILL BE PRESSURED VERSUS THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017- CFO; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Three CMBS Classes of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: ADVERTISING SPENDING ON ‘CORE CHOCOLATE’ IS UP; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CALL ENDS; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases `Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $5.33 TO $5.43; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. 166,368 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $10.73M were sold by MERLO LARRY J. 3,410 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 30,624 shares to 656,730 shares, valued at $34.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 329,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,150 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 2.63% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.14 per share. HSY’s profit will be $244.30M for 29.31 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.42% negative EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 221,396 shares to 407,638 shares, valued at $24.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 24,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $262.62 million activity. Buck Michele sold $162,285 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.