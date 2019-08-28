St James Investment Company Has Lifted By $1.89 Million Its Loews (L) Position; AMSTERDAM COMMODITIES NV ORDINARY SHARES (ACNFF) Shorts Decreased By 66.67%

St James Investment Company Llc increased Loews Corp (L) stake by 4.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc acquired 40,275 shares as Loews Corp (L)’s stock rose 6.44%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 1.02 million shares with $48.70M value, up from 975,880 last quarter. Loews Corp now has $14.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 364,800 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION

AMSTERDAM COMMODITIES NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ACNFF) had a decrease of 66.67% in short interest. ACNFF’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 66.67% from 300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1 days are for AMSTERDAM COMMODITIES NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ACNFF)’s short sellers to cover ACNFF’s short positions. It closed at $21.6 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 5,446 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 290,571 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Company holds 412,872 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 2,012 shares. Bartlett & Limited Company owns 5,466 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 48,756 shares. Regentatlantic Llc owns 10,142 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. 425,555 are held by Wallace. Altrinsic Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 43,472 shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 18,101 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna International Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 4,959 shares or 0% of the stock. Brave Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.13% or 4,950 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited reported 5 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

St James Investment Company Llc decreased Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) stake by 49,941 shares to 1.23 million valued at $57.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced The Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) stake by 165,779 shares and now owns 637,337 shares. Expeditors International Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) was reduced too.

Amsterdam Commodities N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing, processing, trading, packaging, and distributing natural food products and ingredients for the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $513.21 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Spices and Nuts, Edible Seeds, Tea, and Food Ingredients. It currently has negative earnings. It sources and distributes tropical products, such as pepper, nutmeg and desiccated coconut, shelled and unshelled nuts, dried fruits, dehydrated vegetables, herbs, chocolate, rice crackers, and snack products.