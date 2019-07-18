St James Investment Company Has Increased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position; Arcimoto (FUV) Shorts Increased By 5.26%

St James Investment Company Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 9.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc acquired 73,911 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 827,029 shares with $36.03M value, up from 753,118 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $53.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 13.11M shares traded or 31.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) had an increase of 5.26% in short interest. FUV’s SI was 226,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.26% from 214,800 shares previously. With 1.09M avg volume, 0 days are for Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV)’s short sellers to cover FUV’s short positions. The SI to Arcimoto Inc’s float is 3.12%. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 22,499 shares traded. Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) has risen 17.86% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FUV News: 02/04/2018 – Arcimoto Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update; 04/04/2018 – Arcimoto Commemorates Six-Month Anniversary of Successful Reg A+ IPO and Nasdaq Listing with Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony; 13/03/2018 Arcimoto to Showcase the Arcimoto FUV Electric Vehicle at New York International Auto Show; 21/03/2018 – Arcimoto Releases Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant (AMP) Update Video; 14/05/2018 – ARCIMOTO – HAD $11.2 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $14.1 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Qci Asset Mngmt Ny has 1.55% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Autus Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 88,683 shares. Peddock Capital Lc stated it has 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Endurance Wealth Management invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Estabrook Mngmt has 21,374 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated owns 1.29 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department holds 10,215 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management reported 10,427 shares. Amarillo Fincl Bank has 0.24% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa stated it has 286,157 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc reported 8,186 shares stake. Macroview Investment Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 13,549 were reported by Cap Innovations Limited Liability Company. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited reported 753 shares. Hightower Trust Serv Lta stated it has 0.95% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Friday, June 7. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $5000 target. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $45 target in Friday, March 15 report.

St James Investment Company Llc decreased The Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) stake by 30,624 shares to 656,730 valued at $34.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) stake by 18,974 shares and now owns 813,929 shares. Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) was reduced too.