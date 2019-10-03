St James Investment Company Has Decreased The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stake By $3.97 Million; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Enbridge (ENB) Position By $1.42 Million

St James Investment Company Llc decreased The Walt Disney Company (DIS) stake by 11.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc sold 28,535 shares as The Walt Disney Company (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 222,823 shares with $31.12M value, down from 251,358 last quarter. The Walt Disney Company now has $230.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $128.17. About 6.31M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased Enbridge Inc. (ENB) stake by 3.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd acquired 39,525 shares as Enbridge Inc. (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 1.08M shares with $39.20 million value, up from 1.04M last quarter. Enbridge Inc. now has $69.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.29. About 2.11M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased Toronto (NYSE:TD) stake by 71,526 shares to 2.88M valued at $168.72 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nutrien Ltd stake by 260,294 shares and now owns 1.25 million shares. Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) was reduced too.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94B for 29.67 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 22.03% above currents $128.17 stock price. Walt Disney had 23 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “In-Line” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, September 19. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $13900 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, May 8. Bank of America maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating.