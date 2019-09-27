St James Investment Company Has Cut Its Position in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) as Market Value Rose; As W P Carey (WPC) Valuation Rose, Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 99,899 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.11 million, down from 108,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $89.98. About 97,118 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 33,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 347,119 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.29M, down from 380,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.23. About 249,199 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.19M for 17.85 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) owns 265 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 5,690 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 48,690 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc invested in 62,555 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 7,014 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.98% or 36,339 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 3,360 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Citigroup Incorporated has 284,068 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boston Advsrs Lc reported 0.21% stake. Headinvest Lc accumulated 3,409 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 10,000 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Ser Ltd owns 25,132 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 13,355 shares to 15,405 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Wr Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB).