St James Investment Company Has Cut Expeditors International (EXPD) Holding; Lexinfintech Holdings LTD. – American Depositary S (LX) Shorts Lowered By 8.1%

Lexinfintech Holdings LTD. – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:LX) had a decrease of 8.1% in short interest. LX’s SI was 763,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.1% from 830,400 shares previously. With 1.24 million avg volume, 1 days are for Lexinfintech Holdings LTD. – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:LX)’s short sellers to cover LX’s short positions. The SI to Lexinfintech Holdings LTD. – American Depositary S’s float is 0.74%. The stock decreased 4.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 580,609 shares traded. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has declined 13.75% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LX News: 19/04/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD – ALSO PLANS TO ISSUE MORE CO-BRANDED CREDIT CARDS TO ITS USERS AND TO SUPPORT INSTALLMENT REPAYMENTS TO CREDIT CARDS; 24/04/2018 – LEXIN FINTECH HOLDINGS LTD LX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 21/03/2018 – Lexin Appoints Two New Directors to Expand Board; 20/03/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ORDINARY SHARE $0.02; 03/04/2018 – LexinFintech to Attend Lendlt Fintech USA 2018; 21/05/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.13; 21/05/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.07; 21/03/2018 – LexinFintech Names Neng Wang and Xiaoguang Wu Director; 20/03/2018 – LexinFintech 4Q EPS 5c; 21/05/2018 – LexinFintech 1Q Net $23.3M

St James Investment Company Llc decreased Expeditors International Inc (EXPD) stake by 52.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc sold 155,775 shares as Expeditors International Inc (EXPD)’s stock declined 1.00%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 142,401 shares with $10.81M value, down from 298,176 last quarter. Expeditors International Inc now has $12.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72.29. About 831,644 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in China. The company has market cap of $1.80 billion. The firm operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products. It has a 11.06 P/E ratio. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities.

