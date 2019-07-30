St James Investment Company Decreased The Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Bp Wealth Management Increases Position in Air Prod. & Chemical (APD)

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in The Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 30,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 656,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.95 million, down from 687,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 146,265 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Air Prod. & Chemical (APD) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02M, up from 105,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prod. & Chemical for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $230.73. About 27,937 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 235,554 shares to 68,356 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc. Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 9,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,968 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Ltd reported 445 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Renaissance Inv Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 39,549 shares or 3.08% of its portfolio. Kcm Invest Advsr Lc stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Westpac Corp reported 15,524 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invests holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 305,511 shares. 4,340 are held by Etrade Management. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 42,271 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo has 21,049 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 12,313 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Horizon reported 0.11% stake. Psagot House owns 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 145 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 7,000 shares. Architects Incorporated invested in 500 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 100,600 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Weik Capital Mngmt has invested 4.25% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 258,503 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Stifel holds 2.54 million shares. Cumberland Ltd reported 212,705 shares stake. Moreover, Indiana Trust Inv Mgmt has 1.23% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 44,552 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt stated it has 496,180 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Glenview State Bank Dept holds 0.32% or 14,000 shares. Madison Inv Hldgs holds 1.40M shares. Prudential Public Lc holds 100,861 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc reported 790,103 shares. 971,415 were reported by Toronto Dominion Comml Bank. Investment Advsr holds 27,412 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.87 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Lc holds 7,190 shares.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98 million for 21.92 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Inc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 212,992 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $45.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 12,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS).