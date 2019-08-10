St James Investment Company Decreased Its Franklin Resources (BEN) Position by $626,142; Share Value Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Maintained by Tctc Holdings Llc

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 11,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 47,968 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 36,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 18,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 813,929 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.97M, down from 832,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.32. About 4.73M shares traded or 65.74% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 11/04/2018 – Paulina Mejia Honored by Crain’s New York Business as one of the `Notable Women in Finance in NYC’; 17/05/2018 – Turkey’s a Turn-Off for Franklin Templeton as Argentina Beckons; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton Acquires Data Science Investment Firm Random Forest Capital; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT; NO TERMS; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn in Argentine bonds; 15/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Sees Aussie Yield Discount Tripling on Rates

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 832,842 shares stake. 4.52M were reported by Ameriprise. Illinois-based Zacks Inv Mgmt has invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rampart Mgmt Communications Ltd Liability accumulated 67,606 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Dallas Secs accumulated 2,005 shares. Horizon Investment Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.88% or 11,650 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 6,525 shares. Lvm Cap Limited Mi owns 2.39% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 93,765 shares. 4,644 were accumulated by Oarsman Cap. Segantii Cap Mngmt holds 1.04% or 80,000 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 0.6% stake. Laurion Management LP holds 3.03% or 2.04 million shares. Pictet Cie (Europe), a Luxembourg-based fund reported 78,005 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 1.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 60,400 shares to 855,180 shares, valued at $42.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,435 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: CVS Health, Disney and Bank of America – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi invested in 4.27M shares or 0.92% of the stock. Prospector Partners Limited reported 1% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Stephens Ar invested in 54,750 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rk Asset Mgmt Limited owns 152,830 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Dock Street Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.1% or 8,416 shares. 8,423 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Inc. Keystone Planning owns 43,071 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc owns 359,639 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 138,482 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 28,500 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 18,701 shares. Bragg Advsrs has 10,285 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.