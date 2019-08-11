St James Investment Company Decreased Its Dominion Energy (D) Holding by $25.04 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Share Price Declined, Tcw Group Has Cut Its Position by $699,705

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 329,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 644,150 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.38M, down from 973,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 4.50M shares traded or 11.34% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 5,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 18,701 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 23,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 3.69M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR CEO:`CERTINALY NO CONCERN ABOUT PEAK’ RIGHT NOW; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 25/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Industrials hit by Caterpillar, cost pressure fears; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.33 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,500 are owned by Banque Pictet Cie. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Franklin Street Incorporated Nc has invested 1.58% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Signature Estate And Inv Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). West Oak Limited stated it has 4,915 shares. 44,395 are held by Dodge & Cox. 63 are held by Edge Wealth Limited Liability. Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hyman Charles D accumulated 147,138 shares. Pinnacle Finance Partners stated it has 5,999 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited holds 0.05% or 11,791 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Mngmt Inc owns 16,308 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc reported 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Horrell Mgmt Inc owns 226 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 10,031 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment has 0.19% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 560,329 shares. The Ohio-based Mai Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Aurora Counsel stated it has 1.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 341,022 shares. Oppenheimer And Communications has invested 0.23% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Griffin Asset holds 95,272 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 88,482 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A accumulated 5,366 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Lc holds 1.51% or 79,000 shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies Lc reported 10,538 shares stake. Barrett Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability Co has 2,668 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 1.82M shares. Texas-based Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx has invested 1.44% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Farmers Tru stated it has 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

