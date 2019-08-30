St James Investment Company Decreased Holding in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) by $2.30 Million as Share Price Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holding Held by Ntv Asset Management Llc

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $208.74. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple to Make Education-Related Announcement on March 27; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Tech Data CEO Dutkowsky On Key Vendor Program Changes, The Distributor’s Response And Apple’s Enterprise Push; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 49,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.59 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 1.04 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS & BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSH; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 1.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.43 million shares. 20,046 were reported by Hilton Capital Lc. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 51,422 shares. Puzo Michael J has invested 3.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital World Invsts accumulated 7.47M shares. Ameriprise owns 1.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20.44M shares. Garde Incorporated reported 0.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Birinyi Associates Inc stated it has 119,918 shares or 9.75% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa has invested 2.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wms Prns Limited invested in 4.34% or 91,641 shares. Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 157,994 shares or 2.66% of their US portfolio. Jensen Invest Mngmt holds 1.45 million shares or 3.27% of its portfolio. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 5.21% or 53,237 shares. Northrock Ltd Liability Co invested in 11,419 shares or 0.57% of the stock.

