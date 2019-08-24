St James Investment Company Decreased Dominion Energy (D) Stake by $25.04 Million; As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Rose, Holder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Lowered Stake by $528,201

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 329,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 644,150 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.38M, down from 973,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 3.15M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 57.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 19,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 14,267 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 33,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29 million shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $834M; 29/05/2018 – BOFA SEES KAZAKHSTAN’S CURRENT ACCOUNT IN SURPLUS THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – YNAP YNAP.Ml – BOARD TOOK INTO ACCOUNT FAIRNESS OPINIONS PROVIDED BY FINANCIAL ADVISERS MEDIOBANCA AND BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over `sham’ appraisals; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Bank of America Asia Economic Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 12,043 shares to 205,766 shares, valued at $22.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 26,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 681,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,011 shares to 2,289 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK) by 7,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).