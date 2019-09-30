St James Investment Company Cut Stake in Loews (L) by $3.82 Million; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake by $867,600

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 47.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc bought 12,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 37,429 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, up from 25,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 4.15 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 70,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 945,391 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.69M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 310,041 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64M and $132.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 41,600 shares to 43,850 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62M. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. $1.76M worth of stock was bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco holds 0.75% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 109,810 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.09% or 24,104 shares. The New York-based Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.48% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 40,095 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 103,972 shares. Chatham Capital Group Inc has invested 1.25% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 46,884 shares. Advisors Preferred Llc stated it has 1,933 shares. Oak Ridge Lc has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Westover Limited Co, Delaware-based fund reported 30,062 shares. Apriem Advsr holds 2.15% or 94,166 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 26,810 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Woodstock has 1.11% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Camarda Finance Lc holds 399 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management holds 103,610 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 78,385 shares to 88,625 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 75,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Wr Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB).

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $184.45M for 21.16 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 10,258 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0.02% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Perella Weinberg Capital Management LP holds 0.06% or 27,202 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii owns 10,770 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 9,474 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Company Ma invested in 0% or 124,038 shares. Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28.70M shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has 6,958 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation owns 1,149 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc stated it has 48,174 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 107,089 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Jolley Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 3.03% or 86,330 shares. First Trust Advisors LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 121,416 shares.