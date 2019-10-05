St James Investment Company Boosted Travelers Companies (TRV) Position; Holder Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Boosted Fiserv (FISV) Position

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 31383.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc bought 3,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 3,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $105.7. About 2.98 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 348.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 8,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 11,359 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 2,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.15M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 23/04/2018 – Travelers Canada Poll Identifies Causes of Distracted Driving; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 17/04/2018 – Denihan to Celebrate National Business Travelers Day on April 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Bleisure Travelers are Hungry for Sunshine, Sightseeing, and Cuisine; 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 89,398 shares to 591,951 shares, valued at $32.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 38,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,273 shares, and cut its stake in 1 Year.

