St James Investment Company Boosted Its Stake in Loews (L) by $1.89 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Boosted Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Holding by $542,971

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 102.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 3,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 7,496 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 3,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $189.73. About 257,387 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 40,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.70 million, up from 975,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 1.18 million shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) by 49,941 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $57.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,358 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 83,420 shares to 33,096 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,541 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).