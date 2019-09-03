St Germain D J Co Upped Rayonier (RYN) Holding By $6.71 Million; Aslan Pharmaceuticals Limited – American Depositar (ASLN) SI Increased By 58%

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Limited – American Depositar (NASDAQ:ASLN) had an increase of 58% in short interest. ASLN’s SI was 74,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 58% from 46,900 shares previously. With 14,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Aslan Pharmaceuticals Limited – American Depositar (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s short sellers to cover ASLN’s short positions. It closed at $1.68 lastly. It is down 59.49% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ASLN News: 17/05/2018 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Present Two Posters on Varlitinib at ASCO

St Germain D J Co Inc increased Rayonier Inc (RYN) stake by 53.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. St Germain D J Co Inc acquired 216,578 shares as Rayonier Inc (RYN)’s stock declined 8.97%. The St Germain D J Co Inc holds 623,883 shares with $19.67 million value, up from 407,305 last quarter. Rayonier Inc now has $3.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 490,855 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN)

Among 2 analysts covering Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rayonier has $3100 highest and $3000 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 13.81% above currents $26.8 stock price. Rayonier had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) on Friday, August 9 with “Market Perform” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Friday, August 9 report.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $52,683 activity. On Tuesday, August 27 Wiltshire Andrew G. bought $52,683 worth of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) or 2,000 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $52,683 activity. On Tuesday, August 27 Wiltshire Andrew G. bought $52,683 worth of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds Vanguard Sm (VB) stake by 92,348 shares to 3,524 valued at $538,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr Floating Rate Nt Et (FLOT) stake by 112,589 shares and now owns 345,979 shares. Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) was reduced too.

