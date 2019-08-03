St Germain D J Co Trimmed Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $362,124 as Stock Rose; As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Cwm Has Increased Holding

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 31,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 24,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 914,636 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc analyzed 1,916 shares as the company's stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 95,439 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13M, down from 97,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $112.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.49M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Dynamic Cr Allocation F (ARDC) by 75,556 shares to 14,011 shares, valued at $208,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 610,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,494 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Risk Mngd Div Eq (ETJ).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Interm Corp Bond Etf (VCIT) by 187,857 shares to 724,526 shares, valued at $62.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Cmbs Etf (CMBS) by 14,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerging Markets (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Interest invested in 8.96M shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh reported 129,161 shares stake. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 10,804 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Armstrong Henry H Assoc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Company owns 38,551 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel accumulated 20,450 shares. Roundview Limited Company accumulated 5,628 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 224,087 shares. Davenport And Communications Limited Liability holds 47,529 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Iberiabank holds 35,008 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Trust holds 0.36% or 9,904 shares in its portfolio. 14,307 are owned by Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Com. Qci Asset Management Ny stated it has 2,507 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 28,827 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited invested in 0.11% or 11,541 shares.