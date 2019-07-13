St Germain D J Co Trimmed Its General Electric (GE) Position; Yintech Investment Holdings Limited – American Dep (YIN) Shorts Lowered By 18.53%

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased General Electric (GE) stake by 91.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 796,922 shares as General Electric (GE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The St Germain D J Co Inc holds 77,210 shares with $771,000 value, down from 874,132 last quarter. General Electric now has $90.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 37.44M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: GE Negative Outlook Reflects Added Headwinds to Restoring GE’s Credit Profile; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclsuive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 07/03/2018 – GE REPRESENTATIVE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former exec says

St Germain D J Co Inc increased Ishares Tr Mbs Etf (MBB) stake by 38,950 shares to 321,974 valued at $34.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Interm Corp Bond Etf (VCIT) stake by 187,857 shares and now owns 724,526 shares. Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond (GOVT) was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. General Electric had 40 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Daiwa Securities. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of GE in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. Vertical Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Monday, April 8. Credit Suisse maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Cos Lllp holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 19,376 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Liability holds 34,295 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp owns 17,234 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 16,119 shares. Harvey Invest Lc holds 144,759 shares. Nebraska-based Cambridge has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Prio Wealth LP stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance reported 43.00 million shares. 503.26M are owned by Blackrock. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 18,844 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 3,824 shares. Platinum Invest Limited invested in 2.4% or 10.21M shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd invested in 0.02% or 61,889 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 29,950 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.12% or 102,332 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.