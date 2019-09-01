St Germain D J Co Trimmed Goldman Sachs (GS) Stake; Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased Goldman Sachs (GS) stake by 42.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 13,510 shares as Goldman Sachs (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The St Germain D J Co Inc holds 18,449 shares with $3.54M value, down from 31,959 last quarter. Goldman Sachs now has $72.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave the company as soon as year’s end, company co-presidents are leading candidates to replace him – Dow Jones; 07/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS TAX REFORM THROWS GASOLINE ON M&A FIRE; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Underwriting Rev $1.21 Billion; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – BURBERRY GROUP: GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER OF ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING; 18/05/2018 – Goldman CEO Blankfein likely to step down by December – NYT; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 22/05/2018 – Oil producers boost 2019 hedging -Goldman Sachs

Among 4 analysts covering Petra Diamonds Ltd (LON:PDL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Petra Diamonds Ltd has GBX 35 highest and GBX 22 lowest target. GBX 29.50’s average target is 270.14% above currents GBX 7.97 stock price. Petra Diamonds Ltd had 16 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, March 27. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, June 5 by Goldman Sachs. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PDL in report on Thursday, July 4 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by Berenberg. The stock of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital maintained Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) on Tuesday, July 23 with “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) on Monday, June 24 with “Sector Performer” rating. As per Friday, July 5, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg to “Buy” on Tuesday, April 23. See Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 23.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 28.00 New Target: GBX 26.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 30.00 New Target: GBX 35.00 Unchanged

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 30.00 New Target: GBX 28.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 14.00 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 24.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 40.00 New Target: GBX 23.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 30.00 New Target: GBX 32.00 Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 30.00 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 23.00 New Target: GBX 25.00 Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation stated it has 140 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. North Point Managers Oh reported 59,177 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc accumulated 331,807 shares or 0.12% of the stock. The Delaware-based Cypress Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Raging Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 70,150 shares. 1.62M are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,027 shares. 270,050 were reported by Locust Wood Cap Advisers Lc. Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has 67 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Inc stated it has 31,791 shares. Asset Management invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mathes Com Inc holds 0.93% or 9,549 shares. Rudman Errol M invested in 10,340 shares or 1.34% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldmanchs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldmanchs Group has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 24.44% above currents $203.91 stock price. Goldmanchs Group had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16.

St Germain D J Co Inc increased Emerging Markets (VWO) stake by 10,517 shares to 801,410 valued at $34.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Interm Corp Bond Etf (VCIT) stake by 187,857 shares and now owns 724,526 shares. Jp Morgan Diversified Equity was raised too.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96B for 9.20 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds primarily in South Africa. The company has market cap of 74.31 million GBP. The Company’s principal mining properties are the Finsch and Cullinan properties located in South Africa. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 1997 and is based in St.