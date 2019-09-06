St Germain D J Co Stake in Rayonier (RYN) Has Boosted as Stock Declined; As Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Share Price Rose, Cadian Capital Management LP Trimmed by $39.77 Million Its Position

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 1.73 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The hedge fund held 565,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52M, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 72,906 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2018; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG); 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies 4Q Rev $35.2M; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 216,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 623,883 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67M, up from 407,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 54,382 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 235,000 shares to 425,700 shares, valued at $41.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $43.24 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 128,098 shares. Daiwa Secs has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 136,900 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp accumulated 55,400 shares. State Street has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 460,680 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) or 2,083 shares. Blackstone Ltd Partnership has invested 0.24% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co has 169,004 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 614,714 shares. Northern Corp reported 348,663 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Incorporated Limited Partnership reported 555,637 shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Legal And General Group Inc Plc holds 0% or 24,309 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability has 13,303 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The stated it has 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 6,457 shares to 181,234 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,439 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,847 are held by Citigroup. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 0% or 9,900 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com owns 57,171 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 2.47 million shares. Raymond James And owns 51,965 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Plc reported 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Private Ocean Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 24,298 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 8,089 shares. Millennium Ltd, New York-based fund reported 638,200 shares. Victory Management Inc owns 837,275 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 23,133 are held by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky.

