St Germain D J Co Raised Rayonier (RYN) Holding by $6.71 Million; Market Value Declined; Stryker (SYK) Shareholder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 7,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 138,809 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.42M, up from 130,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $219.61. About 217,992 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. Femoral Canal Pressurizer without Hub, Medium, Blue, Product Number:

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 216,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 623,883 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67M, up from 407,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.77. About 179,595 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Preferred & Income Sec (PFF) by 142,096 shares to 175,800 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cls A (NYSE:V) by 2,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,360 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 434,606 shares. 34,700 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. St Germain D J stated it has 2.14% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 24,298 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Driehaus Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 50,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. M&T Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 10,832 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication owns 0.06% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 8.93M shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 16,801 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Com invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Corecommodity Lc accumulated 0.63% or 35,226 shares. Tortoise Limited Liability stated it has 201 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). California-based Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,135 shares to 169,526 shares, valued at $21.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).