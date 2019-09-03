St Germain D J Co Raised Position in Cvs (CVS); Newtyn Management Has Decreased Petmed Express (PETS) Stake by $2.73 Million

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 82.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 124,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The hedge fund held 25,999 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 109,943 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500.

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 28,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 267,753 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44 million, up from 238,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $60.14. About 1.85M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. 2,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 13,510 shares to 18,449 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 76,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,013 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.77 million were accumulated by Focused Investors Limited Liability. Tompkins Corporation holds 0.04% or 2,560 shares in its portfolio. Culbertson A N & Comm owns 102,493 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Cap has invested 2.62% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boston And Management Inc stated it has 1.42% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund accumulated 25,788 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Quantbot Tech Lp invested in 0.39% or 76,395 shares. First Personal Svcs has invested 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 2,445 are held by Amer And. Woodstock has 1.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jones Lllp reported 13,433 shares stake. Northstar Group Inc holds 0.55% or 22,805 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs reported 75,700 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 1.54% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 159,384 shares. Broadview Limited Liability invested in 6,780 shares.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ni Hldgs Inc by 27,200 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $9.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 463,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals In.