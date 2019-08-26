St Germain D J Co Position in Facebook (FB) Has Boosted as Stock Value Rose; As Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO) Share Price Declined, Us Bancorp De Cut by $406,844 Its Stake

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 54.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 20,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 58,221 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.71 million, up from 37,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $178.8. About 1.85 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/03/2018 – Facebook to Stream Gfinity E-Sports Series Online Through 2018; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s marketing VP says the company is ‘beyond disturbed’ by data scandal. $FB; 21/03/2018 – Alongside social media giant Facebook, Cambridge Analytica is at the center of an ongoing dispute over the alleged harvesting and use of personal data; 20/03/2018 – Editorial: Facebook Leaves Its Users’ Privacy Vulnerable; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Government Has ‘Unbelievable Case Against Facebook,’ Says Zell (Video); 12/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg says Cambridge Analytica Got His Personal Data Too; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Is Said to Research Ad-Free Subscription-Based Version; 25/04/2018 – FB: On expense side Facebook is tightening estimate, will grow 50-60 percent (instead of 40-60 they said previously) – Safety / security / privacy – Content acquisition $FB – ! $FB; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL NOT TESTIFY AT U.S. HOUSE HEARING THURSDAY ON SOCIAL MEDIA FILTERING — COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 27/04/2018 – IPG CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS WORKING VERY CLOSELY WITH FACEBOOK TO SOLVE SOME PRIVACY ISSUES AFTER RECENT REVELATION OF DATA LEAK – CNBC

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corporation (CMCO) by 66.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 11,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 6,067 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209,000, down from 18,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $757.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 7,165 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – BACKLOG EXPANDED TO $177.4 MLN AT QUARTER END, UP 16% OVER BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 5C/SHR FROM 4C, EST. 4C; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN HAS BEEN AMENDED TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expects 1Q Rev to Grow 7%-9% Including FX Benefit; 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 4c; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TERMINATION OF CO’S RIGHTS AGREEMENT, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 18, 2019; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Columbus McKinnon May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nomura has invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 76,446 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Moreover, Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.4% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 5,737 were accumulated by Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has invested 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 1.68 million shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 5.00 million shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. The Bahamas-based Pictet State Bank has invested 2.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Acg Wealth holds 0.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 35,184 shares. First Tru Lp invested 1.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn Inc reported 0.83% stake. Cypress Cap Group owns 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,193 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dana Inv has 1.82% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 4,558 shares to 199,727 shares, valued at $14.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 6,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,234 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Total (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.54% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communication Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 7,300 shares. Cortina Asset Limited Company has 224,410 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 456,541 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 62,221 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 159,193 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 111,247 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). 18,290 are owned by Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs. D E Shaw & Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 64,540 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Glenmede Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). First Mercantile has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 111,497 shares.