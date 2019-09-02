St Germain D J Co Maintains Holding in Facebook (FB); As Polaris Industries (PII) Valuation Declined, Matthew 25 Management Trimmed Stake by $420,000

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 54.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 20,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 58,221 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.71 million, up from 37,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s slightly contentious meeting with EU regulators about Facebook’s data practices:; 19/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS MISUSE FOR POLITICAL PURPOSES OF PERSONAL DATA BELONGING TO FACEBOOK USERS — IF CONFIRMED — IS NOT ACCEPTABLE; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook retracted Zuckerberg’s messages from recipients’ inboxes – TechCrunch; 28/03/2018 – Facebook reshapes privacy controls; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Rolls Out News Feed Update to Add Context; 16/03/2018 – Changes to Snap’s advertising marketplace could give it a shot at competing with Google and Facebook; 19/03/2018 – EU justice chief to discuss data leak with Facebook, U.S. government; 17/03/2018 – Shut It Down; Facebook Flaws; Politician’s Dream: Saturday Wrap; 23/05/2018 – Handy Teams Up with Facebook Marketplace to Make Booking Home Services a Cinch; 11/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Congress to Act to Regulate Facebook and Protect Online Privacy, Not Merely Act as Enabler for CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s PR-Driven Apology Tour

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $82.02. About 398,396 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 06/03/2018 – Polaris Infrastructure 4Q EPS 5c; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted ‘RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts President; 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Bank N A Ny holds 7,466 shares. 20,342 were reported by Tuttle Tactical. Btim invested in 5,129 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Company owns 11,232 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com has 0.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 270,570 shares. 39,879 are owned by First Hawaiian Comml Bank. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Naples Glob Ltd Llc reported 0.39% stake. New England Private Wealth Advsr Lc reported 4,164 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Co has 500,000 shares. Peoples Fin Corporation holds 410 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Intl has 37.72 million shares. Mngmt Assocs New York has invested 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bridgeway Cap invested in 95,800 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Select Equity Grp Lp holds 0% or 93,335 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 6,457 shares to 181,234 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,937 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Total (BND).

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) by 10,000 shares to 440,000 shares, valued at $15.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Agric Mtg Corp by 7,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $92.61M for 13.06 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 581,643 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 8,107 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. J Goldman & Company Lp owns 173,345 shares. California-based Saratoga Research And Invest Mgmt has invested 1.2% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Principal Financial Gp Inc holds 0.02% or 255,191 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Pnc Financial Svcs Gru has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 19,915 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 3,476 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Horan Capital Mngmt reported 65,393 shares. Hilltop Holdg reported 4,209 shares. Great Lakes Lc accumulated 0.01% or 5,452 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt owns 7,940 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.12% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 134,379 shares. 99 are held by Kistler.