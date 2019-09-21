St Germain D J Co Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Visa (V) Valuation Rose While De Burlo Group Increased by $2.78 Million Its Position

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 3,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 103,152 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.53M, down from 106,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85 million shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 16,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 128,033 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.22 million, up from 111,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81M shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.45 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

