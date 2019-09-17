St Germain D J Co Lowered Blackrock Com (BLK) Stake by $495,733; As Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Stock Value Rose, Provident Investment Management Cut Its Holding

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 43,991 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61 million, down from 45,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $277.41. About 232,757 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 26/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported thus far, 81 percent have reported better-than-expected earnings, according to FactSet; 09/05/2018 – The company’s market value has dropped from about $281 million in October to roughly $50 million at Wednesday’s prices, according to FactSet; 06/04/2018 – USD/CAD Falls to 5 1/2 – Week Low of 1.2736 After US, Canada Jobs Reports – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55, EST. $8.43; 22/03/2018 – GBP/USD Turns Lower on the Day, Last at 1.4140 – Factset; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Increases Div by 14%; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Announces Planned Departure of Its Chief Fincl Officer; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Research cfo Maurizio Nicolelli To Remain With FactSet Through Dec 2018

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 1,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 30,911 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.51M, down from 31,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $7.25 during the last trading session, reaching $435.71. About 664,536 shares traded or 18.33% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2016 Adjusted EPS to $19.27 From $19.29; 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 17/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S FINK SAYS FLATNESS OF U.S. BOND YIELD CURVE DOES NOT INDICATE FORTHCOMING RECESSION -YAHOO; 01/05/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock Invests in Acorns App That Targets Novice Investors; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S RICK RIEDER SAYS CONSENSUS NOW MOVED TO FOUR RATE HIKES THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Had $55 Billion of Qtrly Long-Term Net Inflows in 1Q; 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S RICHARD TURNILL SAYS POSSIBLE U.S. RESTRICTIONS ON CHINESE INVESTMENT, COULD DAMPEN M&A, BECOME A STUMBLING BLOCK FOR MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock Bets Franc Will Fall More on Breaking Key Milestone

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt Co reported 0.01% stake. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Lifeplan Financial Group holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 22,629 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated holds 0.21% or 108,195 shares in its portfolio. 2,109 were accumulated by Hgk Asset Mgmt. Granite Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 25,650 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 0% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 14,647 shares. Alberta Management accumulated 0.16% or 37,700 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 653 shares or 0% of the stock. Bath Savings has invested 0.04% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Kdi Cap Llc holds 13,981 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Com has invested 0.24% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Shelton Cap Management reported 0.2% stake. Van Eck Assocs Corporation invested in 145,960 shares.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.08 earnings per share, down 5.85% or $0.44 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 15.39 P/E if the $7.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.45% EPS growth.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $917.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,572 shares to 152,861 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Mbs Etf (MBB) by 33,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,756 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11 million for 28.19 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 49,518 shares to 429,895 shares, valued at $29.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.