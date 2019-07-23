St Germain D J Co Lifted Cvs (CVS) Holding by $1.53 Million; As Commerce Bancshares Com (CBSH) Share Value Declined, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Boosted Holding

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 28,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 267,753 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44M, up from 238,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 5.60 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com (CBSH) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 67,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $58.39. About 307,980 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity. Shares for $1.67 million were sold by KEMPER DAVID W. BARTH KEVIN G sold $427,376 worth of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) on Monday, January 28.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 04/11/2019: GLG, CBSH, DB, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fed Interest Rate Cut on the Horizon: What it Means for Banks – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BancorpSouth (BXS) Q1 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares Impresses in Bank Director’s Annual RankingBanking Study – Business Wire” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Commerce Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:CBSH) 67% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 792,652 shares to 13,723 shares, valued at $589,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 7,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,088 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Crp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 111,829 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Mariner Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Parkside Bankshares Trust accumulated 0.13% or 6,721 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Citigroup has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 70,993 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 47,141 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. 218 are held by Johnson Gp. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Ameritas Investment Prtn has 54,186 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.01% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Kwmg Limited Company accumulated 5,250 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,698 shares. Blackrock invested 0.02% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Vanguard Sm (VB) by 92,348 shares to 3,524 shares, valued at $538,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Bbg Barc Ig Floating Rate (FLRN) by 11,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,952 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CVS Pharmacy Completes Rollout of Time Delay Safes in All of Its Michigan Pharmacies – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Debt Hold You Back From Buying CVS Stock? Weâ€™re Of Several Opinions – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.17% or 270,284 shares in its portfolio. Everence invested 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Canandaigua Bankshares Tru has 0.56% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Yorktown Management Incorporated holds 0.4% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 22,700 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Laurion Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Shelton Capital Management owns 647 shares. Swedbank, Sweden-based fund reported 937,685 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc owns 4,349 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 113,405 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pittenger And Anderson Inc invested in 189 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma owns 1.64M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Franklin Res holds 0.38% or 13.04M shares. 264,566 are held by Associated Banc.