St Germain D J Co Increases Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); American Tower Corp. (AMT) Holder Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $318,648

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 12,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 152,861 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08M, up from 140,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 968,167 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 1,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 113,360 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.18 million, up from 111,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $225.2. About 192,010 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adelante Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 210,345 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,000 shares. Alberta has 0.07% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tower Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 0.1% or 7,380 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 105,826 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management reported 5,003 shares. Us Bank & Trust De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 956,103 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cypress Capital Llc (Wy) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Ameritas Partners has 0.15% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership invested 1.84% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Segment Wealth Limited Liability owns 1.09% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 26,223 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 266,565 shares stake. Natixis holds 5,844 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin & Roe owns 4,004 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $917.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,510 shares to 140,468 shares, valued at $19.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerging Markets (VWO) by 29,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,477 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Cmbs Etf (CMBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eos Limited Partnership holds 15,552 shares. Hills Bankshares Tru Co holds 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 25,149 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Com holds 103,918 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Graybill Bartz & Associates Ltd accumulated 52,018 shares. Violich Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.3% stake. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited owns 333,281 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. 11,238 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp. Mcf Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Com reported 80,553 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3,241 shares. Hennessy Incorporated stated it has 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 21,080 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amer Money Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,461 shares. Security Natl has invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

