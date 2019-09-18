St Germain D J Co Increases Position in First American Financial (FAF); World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Shareholder Light Street Capital Management Upped Holding

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 136,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 729,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.69M, up from 593,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 695,101 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE; 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in First American Financial Corp (FAF) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 6,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 116,815 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27M, up from 110,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in First American Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.76. About 898,587 shares traded or 30.05% up from the average. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M

