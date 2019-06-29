St Germain D J Co Increased Position in First American Financial (FAF) by $718,335 as Stock Price Rose; Zebra Capital Management Boosted Its Fst Amer Fin (FAF) Position

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fst Amer Fin (FAF) by 70.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 10,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,595 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 14,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fst Amer Fin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 1.47 million shares traded or 133.94% up from the average. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 2.50% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in First American Financial Corp (FAF) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 14,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,780 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 96,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in First American Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 1.47 million shares traded or 129.79% up from the average. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 2.50% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Bbg Barc Ig Floating Rate (FLRN) by 11,898 shares to 85,952 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sally Beauty Company (NYSE:SBH) by 24,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,818 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cls A (NYSE:V).

More notable recent First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What First American Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:FAF) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Insurancenewsnet.com published: “Defect Risk Declines for Second Straight Month, According to First American’s Loan Application Defect Index – Insurance News Net” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Eros International, Verint Systems, First American Financial, and Ebix and Encourages Investors of these companies to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Housing Market Enters Unprecedented Homebody Era, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model – Business Wire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Gp Inc has 0.02% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 11.41 million shares. 46,200 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Brinker holds 11,600 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.04% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Signaturefd Lc holds 0% or 927 shares. Sei Invests Communications accumulated 93,785 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 32 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.03% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma has 0.04% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 62,417 shares. Hamlin Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.49% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). 1.80M were accumulated by Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.07% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 198 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In July – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ciena Corporation (CIEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTIGATION ALERT FOR FAF, ZUO, AND SAIL: Hagens Berman Alerts Investors In FAF, ZUO, and SAIL to the Firmâ€™s Investigation of Potential Claims, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Investigation: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of First American Financial Corporation – FAF – PRNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) on Behalf of First American Stockholders and Encourages First American Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,410 shares to 11,725 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teletech Hldgs Inc Com Stk by 8,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,458 shares, and cut its stake in Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII).