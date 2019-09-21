St Germain D J Co Increased Its National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Position by $322,520; Disciplined Growth Investors Increased Its Core Laboratories N V Com (CLB) Stake by $20.35 Million; Market Value Declined

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V Com (CLB) by 115.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 391,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 729,632 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.15M, up from 338,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.82. About 1.47M shares traded or 98.84% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 14,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 314,626 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99 million, up from 299,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 4.89 million shares traded or 5.36% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $917.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,279 shares to 161,734 shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson Corp (NYSE:BDX) by 1,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,672 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Are Stocks Now a Buy, Buy, Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “National Oilwell Varco Awarded Equipment Package and Design Orders for One of World’s Largest Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessels – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NewsBreak: Apple Unveils New iPhones; AppleTV+ to Launch on Nov. 1 – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fortis declares CAD 0.4775 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 1.53% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Axa owns 10,650 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). M&R Mgmt Inc reported 51 shares. Huntington Bank reported 200 shares stake. Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 3.40M shares. 534 are owned by Optimum Advisors. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 990 shares. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Independent Order Of Foresters accumulated 3,761 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ckw Group invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). First Republic Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 330,414 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Jefferies Grp Ltd has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Alps Advisors Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CLB shares while 81 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 42.56 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 11,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has 28,970 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Grandeur Peak Advsrs has 1.93% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Forte Cap Ltd Co Adv stated it has 16,631 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc invested in 0.02% or 405,240 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Service Inc holds 0% or 90 shares. State Street Corporation holds 928,894 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 65,756 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,665 shares. Fisher Asset invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Axa accumulated 0.01% or 38,292 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP holds 216,349 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 9,019 shares.