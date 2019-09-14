St Germain D J Co Holding in Novo (NVO) Increased by $644,640 as Shares Declined; Tuttle Tactical Management Lifted Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 12,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 193,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.90 million, up from 181,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 1.54 million shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 22/03/2018 – Drugmaker Novo Nordisk looks to former oil boss to energise M&A; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 30/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 2nd Wk, Contrave Advances: Obesity; 22/03/2018 – REG-Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S; 21/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Falls After 4-Wk Rise, Contrave Declines: Obesity; 06/03/2018 – Global Injection Pen Market (2018-2022) Dominated by Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi – Growing Demand for Self-administration Drug Delivery Devices – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Fall; Obesity Market Down 2%; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES INC – AMENDED ITS EXISTING 2015 DEVELOPMENT AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NOVO NORDISK A/S; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 3,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 14,486 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, up from 11,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $146.31. About 1.46 million shares traded or 19.96% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers; 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu; 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q CORE EPS $2.46, EST. $2.67; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 04/04/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Mostly Lower on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 30,906 shares to 18,690 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 50,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,506 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $917.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3,988 shares to 184,960 shares, valued at $20.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Preferred & Income Sec (PFF) by 63,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,547 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Diversified Equity.

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novo sues Mylan to block entry of generic Victoza in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Novo Nordisk Waits for Its Next Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks to Watch in September – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.