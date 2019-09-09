St Germain D J Co Holding in General Electric (GE) Cut by $7.17 Million; Facebook Class A (FB) Shareholder Bartlett & Co Has Increased Position

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 148.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 51,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 85,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29M, up from 34,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, SCL GROUP QUERIED BY SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE; 22/05/2018 – SAME SETTINGS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO PEOPLE AROUND WORLD-ZUCKERBERG; 24/04/2018 – David McCabe: BREAKING: Facebook shakes up its DC operation after months of controversy.- Former GOP FCC Chairman Kevin Martin; 19/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Children’s Privacy Bill of Rights: Yes or No?; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is implementing a massive product reorganization WhatsApp, Messenger and the core Facebook apps are all getting new leaders; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS IN 2014 SCL ELECTIONS LICENSED FACEBOOK DATA & DERIVATIVES FROM A RESEARCH COMPANY (GSR) THAT HAD NOT RECEIVED CONSENT FROM MOST RESPONDENTS; 19/03/2018 – Lawmakers on two continents are demanding answers from Facebook on Cambridge Analytica data misuse; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Cambridge Analytica data scandal has generated justified anger; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 91.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 796,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 77,210 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $771,000, down from 874,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.85M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies; 25/04/2018 – GE and the U.S. Army conduct T901 Preliminary Design Review for Improved Turbine Engine Program; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 12/03/2018 – GE CITES POOR OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE CO; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 11/05/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – DIVIDEND WILL BE FUNDED BY DISTRIBUTION OF $.18 PER UNIT FROM BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY LLC TO ALL OF ITS MEMBERS, INCLUDING GE; 22/03/2018 – The Rewards Of Delivering Meals To Seniors — Meals On Wheels America And The Ad Council Focus On The Fulfillment Volunteers Ge; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Making Significant Progress on $20B Dispositions Planned for 2018, 2019; 23/04/2018 – Southwest cancels more U.S. flights as it inspects engines

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 17,621 shares to 187,633 shares, valued at $26.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 45,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,948 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature Estate Investment Ltd Liability accumulated 1,075 shares. Raymond James Associates owns 0.38% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.50M shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc accumulated 500,000 shares. Greystone Managed Investments, Saskatchewan – Canada-based fund reported 41,943 shares. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.48% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Diligent invested in 0.5% or 5,279 shares. Farallon Cap Mgmt holds 1.83 million shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Davis Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 2.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 175,000 shares. owns 4,981 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 157,476 shares. Sanders Limited Liability Com has 3.77M shares. 21,923 are held by Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp. Lomas Capital stated it has 5.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stillwater Capital Advisors Ltd holds 1,675 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 1,110 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruffer Llp has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 40,800 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company owns 0.37% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 105,035 shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. Bell Commercial Bank holds 0.06% or 24,198 shares. First Interstate Bank has 0.09% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Keating Invest Counselors reported 147,179 shares stake. Ftb Advisors Inc invested in 0.07% or 81,913 shares. Capital Ca, a California-based fund reported 13,512 shares. Loews Corp owns 3.00 million shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated holds 235,365 shares. Schulhoff & Co reported 104,789 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 56,150 were reported by Penobscot Invest. Patten Incorporated invested in 13,255 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cutter And Company Brokerage holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 19,876 shares.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Wells Fargo Preferred Sto (PSK) by 86,868 shares to 97,468 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerging Markets (VWO) by 10,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 801,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Cmbs Etf (CMBS).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was made by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was made by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.