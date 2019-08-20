St Germain D J Co Holding in Cvs (CVS) Boosted as Market Value Declined; As Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Freestone Capital Holdings Has Trimmed Its Stake

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 28,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 267,753 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44 million, up from 238,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 6.09M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 5,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 5,383 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 10,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $98.17. About 267,295 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 14,476 shares to 60,963 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Floating Rate Nt Et (FLOT) by 112,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,979 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 103,714 shares. Westchester Capital Mngmt, Nebraska-based fund reported 105,967 shares. 7,929 were accumulated by Finemark National Bank & Trust. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 11,068 shares. Salem Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Of Vermont has invested 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boston Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability owns 0.45% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6.88M shares. Moreover, Pentwater Capital Mgmt Lp has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.5% stake. Spf Beheer Bv accumulated 2.5% or 1.14M shares. Optimum Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,222 shares. St Germain D J Communication holds 1.57% or 267,753 shares. Moreover, New England Research & Mngmt Incorporated has 1.23% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 33,650 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 25,189 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust accumulated 105 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 880 shares. Jefferies Gru Inc Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 12,999 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 962,904 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 141,912 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 399,581 shares stake. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 30,054 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 48,166 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 28,147 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 319 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 1,695 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 3,195 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $131.97M for 12.40 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.94% negative EPS growth.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4,224 shares to 6,753 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).