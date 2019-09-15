St Germain D J Co Has Upped Its National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stake; Punch Card Management LP Has Raised Its Stake in Winnebago Inds (WGO) by $12.29 Million

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 14,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 314,626 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99M, up from 299,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 4.13M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14

Punch Card Management Lp increased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch Card Management Lp bought 323,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.78M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch Card Management Lp who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 447,557 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $176,113 activity. $73,950 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares were bought by Hughes Bryan L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 88,066 shares. Cim Inv Mangement invested in 0.2% or 13,858 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 19,685 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. Nordea Invest reported 147,985 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 20,418 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 48,500 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 32,934 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Skyline Asset Lp holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 219,400 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 6,727 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0.01% or 4.39M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 315 shares.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $917.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,510 shares to 140,468 shares, valued at $19.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,980 shares, and cut its stake in Emerging Markets (VWO).