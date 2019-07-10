St Germain D J Co Has Upped Its Cvs (CVS) Holding by $1.53 Million; Overlook Holdings LTD Cut Its Netease (NTES) Stake by $7.10 Million; Shares Rose

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29 million, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $257.55. About 285,246 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 28,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 267,753 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44 million, up from 238,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.15 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 EPS, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.54 million for 27.05 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

